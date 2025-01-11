RUTO unleashes his vicious attack dogs on Kenyans sharing photos of the president and other politicians in coffins as MURKOMEN begins crackdown amid abduction fears





Saturday, January 11, 2025 – It seems President William Ruto has unleashed his ‘goons’ on Kenyans critical of his policies and those who want him ‘dead’.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen began a crackdown on all those sharing photos of Ruto and other political leaders in coffins.

The move follows Ruto's warning to young people against sharing images of Kenyans in coffins, reminding them that it could be their own fathers or mothers in such situations.

Speaking during the launch of Turbo Sub-county offices along with Ruto, Murkomen vowed to charge individuals using social media to threaten people, terming it as out of order.

He pledged to take stern action against the individuals using social media to generate and share distasteful images depicting the country’s top leadership brass.

“I want to assure you, your Excellency, myself, and our team in Interior, we are going to relook at this behaviour.

"We will make sure that we will charge all of those who are using social media to threaten others because if we do not do so, we will not have a country that is in order,” Murkomen averred.

“We must bring order to our country because we want Kenyans to live in a nation that is orderly.

"We want those who are in church, public service, and politics to support our president to ensure that we live in a country that has law and order,” he added.

Murkomen questioned the motive behind the use of social media to perpetuate such acts, stressing that his ministry will be at the forefront of combating the behavior.

Murkomen’s comments came amidst a recent spate of alleged forced disappearances of Kenyans, mostly youth, who disappeared over their sharing of images portraying Ruto in a coffin amongst other depreciating images.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.