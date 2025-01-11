It is your father and mother who will end up in coffins – RUTO breaks silence over images of political leaders in coffins.





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - President William Ruto has warned Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs, to stop circulating images of him and other government officials inside coffins for their own good.

Speaking in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto accused certain politicians of funding young Kenyans to tarnish the reputation of government officials through such posts.

He noted that he had received reports indicating that some politicians had paid young social media users to create and share the controversial images.

As a result, the Head of State warned youths in the area against engaging in such misconduct, emphasising that it was harmful to society and could adversely affect their own families.

According to him, such impunity had dire consequences, as it fostered a culture of violence and the devaluation of human life.

“I want to ask the youths not to be lured by small amounts of money to create images showing government officials inside coffins,” Ruto remarked.

“Today, you will put your leaders inside a coffin; tomorrow, you will do the same to your parents, your siblings, and eventually, you will begin to kill each other.”

The president urged young people to use their skills constructively to create job opportunities instead of wasting time and resources criticizing the government.

He also called on politicians allegedly involved in such schemes to refocus their efforts on meaningful activities rather than contributing to the destruction of an entire generation.

Ruto's sentiments followed barely a week after about five youths believed to have been abducted in December were found alive and abandoned in different regions across the country.

Among those who were reportedly abducted but found alive included Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Benard Kavuli, cartoonist Kibet Bull, and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.