It is your father and mother who will end up in coffins – RUTO breaks silence over images of political leaders in coffins.

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - President William Ruto has warned Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs, to stop circulating images of him and other government officials inside coffins for their own good.
Speaking in Kapseret, Uasin
Gishu County, Ruto accused certain politicians of funding young Kenyans to
tarnish the reputation of government officials through such posts.
He noted that he had received
reports indicating that some politicians had paid young social media users to
create and share the controversial images.
As a result, the Head of State
warned youths in the area against engaging in such misconduct, emphasising that
it was harmful to society and could adversely affect their own families.
According to him, such impunity
had dire consequences, as it fostered a culture of violence and the devaluation
of human life.
“I want to ask the youths not to
be lured by small amounts of money to create images showing government
officials inside coffins,” Ruto remarked.
“Today, you will put your
leaders inside a coffin; tomorrow, you will do the same to your parents, your
siblings, and eventually, you will begin to kill each other.”
The president urged young people
to use their skills constructively to create job opportunities instead of
wasting time and resources criticizing the government.
He also called on politicians
allegedly involved in such schemes to refocus their efforts on meaningful
activities rather than contributing to the destruction of an entire generation.
Ruto's sentiments followed
barely a week after about five youths believed to have been abducted in
December were found alive and abandoned in different regions across the
country.
Among those who were reportedly
abducted but found alive included Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Benard Kavuli,
cartoonist Kibet Bull, and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments