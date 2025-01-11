GACHAGUA and his 'orphans' form ‘Sauti Ya Mwananchi’ party to send RUTO to Sugoi in 2027





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have formed a new party that will challenge President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Gachagua’s new party, named ‘Sauti Ya Mwananchi,’ was unveiled during a meeting held on Friday, January 10, at his Wamunyoro residence.

In a statement following the meeting, Gachagua described the gathering as a significant step toward shaping the country's political direction ahead of 2025.

"Today I spent the day with Kenya’s pre-eminent team of elected leaders in extensive consultations and exchange of ideas and views, at our Wamunyoro residence," Gachagua stated.

"This team - popularly referred to as Sauti Ya Mwananchi and currently the only existing political voice speaking on behalf of the people in Kenya today - and made up of elected Governors, Senators, MPs & MCAs, as well as several other leaders, shared their views and ideas on what they see as the way forward for 2025," Gachagua added.

The group comprises elected Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) from the Mt Kenya region as well as other leaders from across the country.

