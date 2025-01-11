GACHAGUA and his 'orphans' form ‘Sauti Ya Mwananchi’ party to send RUTO to Sugoi in 2027

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have formed a new party that will challenge President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.
Gachagua’s new party, named ‘Sauti Ya Mwananchi,’ was unveiled during a meeting held on Friday, January 10, at his Wamunyoro residence.
In a statement following the
meeting, Gachagua described the gathering as a significant step toward shaping
the country's political direction ahead of 2025.
"Today I spent the day with
Kenya’s pre-eminent team of elected leaders in extensive consultations and
exchange of ideas and views, at our Wamunyoro residence," Gachagua stated.
"This team - popularly
referred to as Sauti Ya Mwananchi and currently the only existing political
voice speaking on behalf of the people in Kenya today - and made up of elected
Governors, Senators, MPs & MCAs, as well as several other leaders, shared
their views and ideas on what they see as the way forward for 2025,"
Gachagua added.
The group comprises elected
Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies
(MCAs) from the Mt Kenya region as well as other leaders from across the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments