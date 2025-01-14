Sack me if you want, I don’t care about being your CS anymore – Fearless JB MUTURI dares RUTO to do his worst





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – Beleaguered Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi is taking no prisoners as far as his defiance is concerned.

This came after he dared President William Ruto to sack him if he wished, following his statements about abductions,

Speaking to one of the local dailies, defiant Muturi said he does not fear being sacked from Cabinet for slamming Ruto and his government over abductions.

"What fear?" Muturi retorted when the question of whether he fears was posed to him, adding that he has put his trust in God should Ruto decide to dismiss him.

The CS had raised concerns that more than six months after his son Leslie Muturi's ordeal at the hands of unknown kidnappers, he had not been charged for any offence, and no explanation was given about his detention.

In a presser on Sunday, Muturi strongly condemned the rising cases of abduction, seeming to accuse the state of liability.

He called for the expeditious arrest of those involved in the abductions of young Kenyans since June 2024.

The Public Service CS said the series of abductions had gone unchecked under President William Ruto's administration, and the vice needs to be nipped in the bud.

He noted that he still reels from the emotional turmoil his family was subjected to after the disappearance of his son in June 2024.

