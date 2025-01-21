It is RUTO who told me to go around the country and preach ‘shareholding gospel’ - GACHAGUA says and exposes the President





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of using him like toilet paper and later dumping him.

Referring to his impeachment last year, Gachagua stated that the concept of shareholding originated from Ruto, who instructed him to inform their supporters that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government would operate as a government of shareholding.

According to Gachagua, the president scripted controversial remarks such as the government being managed like shares and opposing Raila Odinga's entry into State House.

The former Mathira MP expressed his frustration, noting that the president’s instructions led him to make statements that alienated him from the Kenyan public.

“When you see MPs speaking, it’s Ruto who has sent them. It’s not me. I was with him, and he used to write for me what to say.

"I said it for three days and realized this person wanted to make me fall out with Kenyans. Didn’t you see how I used to speak in the early days?

"This issue of shareholding, he’s the one who told me to tell Kenyans that this government is about shares.

"The President is the one who told me. Another day, he went and said that the one talking about shares is primitive and retrogressive.

"Yet he is the one who had told me to say that," Gachagua said.

