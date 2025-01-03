IPOA to investigate whether Kenya Police Officers are involved in abductions





Friday, January 3, 2025 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into allegations of abduction by the National Police Service (NPS).

This follows reports that several young people have been abducted after criticizing President William Ruto and his administration.

Four people were forcibly taken by armed men, allegedly for sharing AI-generated images of Ruto in a coffin.

Amidst the ongoing abductions, President Ruto emphasized the importance of family responsibility, urging parents to instill discipline in their children.

However, he did not acknowledge any involvement of the government in the abductions, a growing concern that has sparked an outcry in recent weeks.

Human Rights Watch reports that Kenyan security forces abducted, tortured, and killed protest leaders during anti-government protests between June and August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST