RUTO paid each Senator Sh10 million to support GACHAGUA’s impeachment - OMTATAH drops a bombshell as the truth finally comes out





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Busia senator Okiya Omtatah has expressed dissatisfaction with how former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached from office.

Speaking during an interview, Omtatah said he does not strongly align with Gachagua's style of politics but observed that money was paid to orchestrate his impeachment.

According to Omtatah, he was offered about KSh 10 million by President William Ruto’s operatives to support Gachagua's impeachment motion but declined the offer.

"The Riggy thing is a tragedy because of how he was impeached. The way the impeachment was choreographed, and I can tell you this without fear of contradiction, that money was paid. They paid a deposit of seven million to people and three million after voting. I rejected the KSh 10 million," Omtatah claimed.

He noted that the National Assembly failed to secure the required amendments for Gachagua's impeachment as outlined in Kenya's Constitution.

He argued that the Constitution mandates that the procedure for impeaching the president should apply to the deputy president with necessary amendments, which was not followed in Gachagua's ouster.

"A lot of the things that were being thrown at Riggy G were matters of law enforcement that needed to be taken to the OCS.”

“We needed to have a clear procedure of how we were going to handle the impeachment of a deputy president.”

“So by the mere fact that we were using the procedure of impeaching the president, it is disobeying the requirement that we amend it," Omtatah alleged.

Omtatah stated that, for these reasons, he could not vote in favour of Gachagua's impeachment in the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.