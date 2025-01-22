Defiant CS JUSTIN MUTURI 'sacks' himself as he skips RUTO’s Cabinet meeting in Kakamega – Look!





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - President William Ruto chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2025 yesterday at Kakamega State Lodge.

The meeting primarily focused on encouraging the Cabinet to leverage the broad-based government to drive transformative change in Kenya.

However, conspicuously missing was Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, thus raising speculations on his future as a CS.

This comes after Muturi dropped a startling exposé implicating National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji in his son Leslie Muturi's abduction during the anti-government protests.

Muturi accused Ruto of being an accomplice to his son’s abduction.

A group photo of President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and the Cabinet Secretaries showed everyone except Muturi.

His absence has fueled speculation among Kenyans about his whereabouts and whether he had tendered his resignation after exposing Ruto and his government over the ongoing abductions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.