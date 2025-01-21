Planes are ready to deport 30,000 Kenyans from the U.S. as DONALD TRUMP begins crackdown on illegal immigrants.





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Over 30,000 Kenyans are facing a real threat of deportation from the United States of America (USA).

This is after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to deport all illegal immigrants from the U.S. after his swearing-in as the 47th President.

During his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump announced plans to fulfill his campaign promise of conducting mass deportations upon assuming office.

Outlining a series of actions aimed at reshaping his new administration’s policies, Trump specifically targeted individuals living in the US without proper documentation.

“We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

On the first day of his presidency, Trump vowed to issue nearly 100 executive orders, 10 of which were closely tied to immigration—an issue that was a central focus of his 2024 campaign.

Shortly after being sworn into office, Trump announced an executive action aimed at ending birthright citizenship, further increasing the number of individuals affected by the lack of US citizenship.

According to Trump, his push for the deportation of undocumented immigrants is intended to bolster national security and ensure that US resources primarily benefit its citizens.

According to the International Migrant Stock 2020 dataset by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the US hosts the highest number of Kenyan migrants (157,000), followed by the United Kingdom (139,000).

Trump’s executive orders have faced criticism from the international community, including lobby groups that have expressed their intention to challenge the directives in court.

