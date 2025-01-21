Planes are ready to deport 30,000 Kenyans from the U.S. as DONALD TRUMP begins crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Over 30,000 Kenyans are facing a real threat of deportation from the United States of America (USA).
This is after President Donald Trump signed an
executive order to deport all illegal immigrants from the U.S. after his swearing-in as the 47th President.
During his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump
announced plans to fulfill his campaign promise of conducting mass deportations
upon assuming office.
Outlining a series of actions aimed at
reshaping his new administration’s policies, Trump specifically targeted
individuals living in the US without proper documentation.
“We will begin the process of returning
millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they
came."
On the first day of his presidency, Trump vowed
to issue nearly 100 executive orders, 10 of which were closely tied to
immigration—an issue that was a central focus of his 2024 campaign.
Shortly after being sworn into office, Trump
announced an executive action aimed at ending birthright citizenship, further
increasing the number of individuals affected by the lack of US citizenship.
According to Trump, his push for the
deportation of undocumented immigrants is intended to bolster national
security and ensure that US resources primarily benefit its citizens.
According to the International Migrant Stock
2020 dataset by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs,
the US hosts the highest number of Kenyan migrants (157,000), followed by the
United Kingdom (139,000).
Trump’s executive orders have faced criticism
from the international community, including lobby groups that have expressed
their intention to challenge the directives in court.
