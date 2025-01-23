GACHAGUA cautions LUHYAs against trusting President RUTO – He is a political conman!





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned the ‘Mulembe Nation’ against trusting President William Ruto.

In the recent past, the president has been making visits to Luhya land, promising government goodies, perhaps to woo the voters as he seeks re-election in 2027.

Reacting to Ruto's routine tours of Western Kenya, Gachagua claimed the former was only baiting the region to vote for him in 2027.

According to Gachagua, Ruto would ditch the region as soon as he was sworn in for his second term.

He said the pattern would be similar to that of Mt Kenya, where Ruto has seemed to abandon; he was in Mt Kenya in November last year.

"I want to tell the people of Western Kenya to be very careful and learn from us. The President was here for five years, spending six days a week in the Mt. Kenya region, which is how he convinced us to vote for him.

"You are just being wooed the same way he wooed Mt. Kenya region. Now, he no longer comes here because we know him, he cannot use the same tactics again.

"He was in church every Sunday and knew every road by name. But now, he has disappeared because the people of Mt. Kenya knows him.

"He deceived and conned us, we have seen that script before," Gachagua said in a TikTok interview on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.