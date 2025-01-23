Video of RUTO being heckled by SALASYA's supporters in Western Kenya - Vindu Vichenjanga!





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A Video has emerged of President William Ruto being heckled on Thursday as he continued with his official tour of Western Kenya.

In the video, supporters of Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya repeatedly shouted his name, interrupting the President, who appeared to struggle to address the crowd

Salasya has been in Ruto’s bad books for repeatedly criticizing the Head of State and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Here is the video of Ruto being heckled by Salasya's supporters in Western Kenya.





Look at him smiling 😂, he knowspic.twitter.com/hKUNDDjtEH — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) January 22, 2025

