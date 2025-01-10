Crisis in Meru as Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA’s strategy to woo MCAs backfires badly on her – Look! She didn’t expect this





Friday, January 10, 2025 – Tension is flaring in Meru County after embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza's attempt to make peace with her Members of the County Assembly (MCA) flopped badly.

This is after MCAs failed to attend a peace meeting at her residence yesterday.

Mwangaza organized a development forum at her residence yesterday with an underlying agenda to iron out issues with the MCAs.

However, the deepening rift between the executive and the assembly manifested itself as the MCAs snubbed her invitation, claiming that the governor had ulterior motives.

The MCAs strongly believe the embattled governor wanted to use the forum to further her legitimacy.

Meru County Assembly Deputy Speaker Mwenda Ali had earlier hinted that the meeting would flop by declaring none of the 49 MCAs who voted to impeach Mwangaza wanted to associate with her forum.

“We are not ready for her meeting. She can do that with her allies. We have been seeking statements from the executive without receiving answers. The MCAs played their role in removing the governor from office for failing to perform her mandate,” he said.

Speaking after the botched meeting, Mwangaza remained defiant, insisting she was on cordial terms with a majority of the MCAs in Meru County.

"This noise is not with the common mwananchi (citizen). The noise is coming from six MCAs who are influencing the rest," she said, adding, "I had invited the MCAs today so that if there were any questions or issues they would be ironed out. But they did not show up."

Minority Leader Mwenda Ithili also faulted Mwangaza for calling a meeting to discuss development, saying the governor ought to have progressed with the projects she wanted to discuss.

Mwangaza's gubernatorial seat is hanging by a thread after 49 out of 69 MCAs voted for her impeachment.

She, however, secured a court order halting her impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.