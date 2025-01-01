RUTO is the 'Commander-in-Chief of Abductions' – KALONZO compares the President to ADOLF HITLER





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that President William Ruto is responsible for the abduction of young Kenyans critical of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, claimed that Ruto has formed a secret police unit similar to that of the late German dictator Adolf Hitler, to abduct and kill those he perceives as threats to his regime.

Kalonzo also highlighted the events of Tuesday, June 25, when Kenyan youth, predominantly Gen Zs and millennials, took to the streets in large numbers to protest the Finance Bill 2024.

Kalonzo pointed out that they were armed only with flags, phones, and water bottles, facing what Kalonzo termed as an unjustifiable level of brutality.

"They armed themselves with phones, water bottles, and our republic's flag to oppose the William Ruto regime's Finance Bill 2024. How did this so-called Kenya Kwanza government respond to their people’s cries? They clobbered our Gen Z and millennials with open abandon.

“They unleashed torrents of teargas canisters into unarmed crowds of peaceful protestors. Shockingly, they fired indiscriminately live bullets into the crowd of non-violent demonstrators, killing one too many of our law-abiding youth and injuring far too many. Up to date, not one security agent has been charged with these heinous and illegal atrocities against humanity." Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST