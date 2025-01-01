RUTO is the 'Commander-in-Chief of Abductions' – KALONZO compares the President to ADOLF HITLER

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that President William Ruto is responsible for the abduction of young Kenyans critical of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.
Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, claimed that Ruto has formed a secret police unit similar to that of the late German dictator Adolf Hitler, to abduct and kill those he perceives as threats to his regime.
Kalonzo also highlighted the events of Tuesday, June 25, when
Kenyan youth, predominantly Gen Zs and millennials, took to the streets in
large numbers to protest the Finance Bill 2024.
Kalonzo pointed out that they were
armed only with flags, phones, and water bottles, facing what Kalonzo termed as an
unjustifiable level of brutality.
"They armed
themselves with phones, water bottles, and our republic's flag to oppose the
William Ruto regime's Finance Bill 2024. How did this so-called Kenya Kwanza
government respond to their people’s cries? They clobbered our Gen Z and
millennials with open abandon.
“They unleashed torrents of
teargas canisters into unarmed crowds of peaceful protestors. Shockingly, they
fired indiscriminately live bullets into the crowd of non-violent
demonstrators, killing one too many of our law-abiding youth and injuring far
too many. Up to date, not one security agent has been charged with these
heinous and illegal atrocities against humanity." Kalonzo said.
