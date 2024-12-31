There are no abductions in the country, they are staged to tarnish RUTO‘s reputation – LUHYA MP





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - A prominent Luhya community member of Parliament has denied claims of abductions in the country by security forces.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, termed cases of abductions as fabricated stories aimed at tarnishing the reputation of President William Ruto.

The MP alleged that certain individuals have been staging abduction cases by hiding youthful government critics and presenting them on media platforms to validate the false narrative.

Waluke cited an instance where a woman reportedly recanted her earlier claims of abduction, further supporting his argument that these stories were politically motivated.

"Let me say that some people are lying. Those who are against the president are the ones bringing up this issue, claiming someone has been abducted, but there is nothing like that. They even hide these young men somewhere and then show pictures on TV.

"You’ll find someone… didn’t you see one woman who came out and said it was a lie, that they had deceived her?

"There’s nothing like this; it’s all lies because they want to tarnish the name and reputation of the government and the president," Waluke claimed.

