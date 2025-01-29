FAROUK KIBET orders KINDIKI to camp in Mt Kenya region and battle out with GACHAGUA - RUTO needs votes!





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - President William Ruto’s powerful advisor, Farouk Kibet, has reportedly ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki to camp in the Mt. Kenya region and rally support for Ruto’s 2027 re-election.

Since the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto has become very unpopular in the region that overwhelmingly supported him in the last election.

With Ruto’s chances of re-election in 2027 dimming, Farouk has ordered Kindiki to camp in the vote-rich region and ensure the electorate backs Ruto.

Kindiki, like an altar boy, has hit the ground running and has been organizing meetings for MPs, MCAs, and grassroots leaders from across the Mt Kenya region.

During his meeting with Tharaka Nithi grassroots leaders on Wednesday, Kindiki said those saying Ruto will be a one-term President are dreaming.

Kindiki said Ruto will be re-elected in 2027 because of the work he has done for Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.