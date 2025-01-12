ICHUNG’WAH threatens governors as he moves to silence those criticizing RUTO after dealing with NATEMBEYA





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sent a stern warning to governors opposing President William Ruto's administration, urging them to cooperate and focus on serving the public or else they will have themselves to blame.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County, Ichung’wah criticized certain leaders for inciting the public and undermining the government.

"Those [leaders] inciting the public; there are some who held powerful positions but they are now at home. There are some governors here making noise; should we deal with them or not?" he asked members of the public.

Ichung'wah called on the governors to behave like gentlemen and work harmoniously with Ruto to advance the government’s development agenda.

"Governors should behave like gentlemen and work with the President. I want to tell the President and his deputy to do other jobs benefiting the normal citizen and leave the dissenting voices to me," he added.

Ichung’wah’s remarks come a week after his public showdown with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the burial of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's mother.

Ichung'wah accused Natembeya of incitement and asked him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in solving the abduction cases if he had any knowledge of the abductors.

Natembeya later fired back, attributing the attacks to his outspoken stance on extrajudicial abductions, which he has urged Ruto’s administration to address.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.