ICHUNG’WAH threatens governors as he moves to silence those criticizing RUTO after dealing with NATEMBEYA

Sunday, January 12, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sent a stern warning to governors opposing President William Ruto's administration, urging them to cooperate and focus on serving the public or else they will have themselves to blame.
Speaking in Uasin Gishu County, Ichung’wah
criticized certain leaders for inciting the public and undermining the
government.
"Those [leaders] inciting the public;
there are some who held powerful positions but they are now at home. There are
some governors here making noise; should we deal with them or not?" he
asked members of the public.
Ichung'wah called on the governors to behave
like gentlemen and work harmoniously with Ruto to advance the government’s
development agenda.
"Governors should behave like gentlemen
and work with the President. I want to tell the President and his deputy to do
other jobs benefiting the normal citizen and leave the dissenting voices to
me," he added.
Ichung’wah’s remarks come a week after his
public showdown with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the burial of
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's mother.
Ichung'wah accused Natembeya of incitement and
asked him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in solving
the abduction cases if he had any knowledge of the abductors.
Natembeya later fired back, attributing the
attacks to his outspoken stance on extrajudicial abductions, which he has urged
Ruto’s administration to address.
