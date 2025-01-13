Usitetemeshwe na Makelele – ODM MP JALANG'O tells RUTO and vows to stand with him to the end.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - Lang'ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, has asked President William Ruto to remain firm despite criticism from the opposition and young people commonly known as Gen Z.

Speaking during a service at the United Pentecostal Church of Kenya in Dagoretti North, Nairobi, which the president attended, Jalang'o emphasized that not everyone would support or celebrate the government's efforts.

The former comedian-turned-lawmaker acknowledged that critics often focus on highlighting failures while ignoring the government's achievements.

He urged the head of state to stay focused and assured him of his unwavering support.

“Not everyone will love you, Mr. President,” Jalang'o said.

“They say if you want to be loved by everyone, go sell ice cream.

"Leadership is different. Today, if you announce that 56,000 teachers have been employed, you won't see it trending on social media.

"Recently, fuel prices dropped, but no one is talking about it.

"Yet, one small mistake, and they’ll make noise everywhere.

"Don't let that discourage you. Keep going because this Nairobi team is standing with you to the end.” Jalang’o stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.