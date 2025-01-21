GACHAGUA condemns the brutal murder of Molo activist RAYMOND OTIENO – Names his killers.





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has conveyed his condolences to the family of Richard Raymond Otieno, a Molo-based activist, who was tragically killed by unknown assailants.

Raymond popularly known as Prezident, met his untimely death on the night of Saturday, January 18

In a statement on Monday, Gachagua indirectly linked the Kenya Kwanza government to Raymond's death.

According to Gachagua, the murder of the vocal Molo activist was meant to instill fear among critics of President William Ruto's administration.

"The level of political intolerance and repression in our country is reaching unproportionate and alarming levels.

"The gruesome and brutal murder of Raymond Otieno of Molo over the weekend is a clear testimony of another strategy of infusing fear among Kenyans in a pathetic and archaic strategy to silence government critics after failed abductions," Gachagua claimed.

The former Deputy President expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, describing Raymond’s death as a significant loss to the fight for human rights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.