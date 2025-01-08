RUTO and RAILA in serious panic as Gusii leaders rally behind MATIANG’I’s 2027 presidential bid.

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s 2027 presidential bid has received a boost.
This is after Gusii leaders
endorsed his candidature for the big seat.
The leaders, under the United
Progressive Alliance (UPA) party, said they will formulate a Presidential
Exploratory Team (PET) to analyse Matiang’i’s suitability to run for president.
UPA national chairman Nyambega
Gisesa said the team will evaluate relevant information before making a final
decision on Matiang’i’s candidature.
The party is also reaching out
to other political parties and stakeholders to explore opportunities to work
together.
UPA, which has over the years
been linked to Matiang’i, announced plans to open offices across the country in
readiness for the 2027 elections.
“We are not leaving anything to
chance. We need to bring all like-minded people on board and hope to galvanise
adequate support for a possible Matiang’i presidency,” Gisesa said.
Although the former CS has not
made a formal declaration, calls emanating from his supporters, including
professionals and politicians from his Gusii backyard, have intensified.
North Mugirango MP, Joash
Nyamoko observes that Matiang’i stands out as a possible uniting factor of the
Gusii community, going into the future.
Similar sentiments were echoed
by Lawyer Danstan Omari who urged the Gusii community to rally behind one of
their own.
“Matiang’i is ripe for the
country’s top seat and we will accord him the support to bag victory,” said
lawyer Danstan Omari, a close friend and official of the Gusii-Kenyatta
University (KU) Alumni Association, where the former CS is an active member.
He noted that the former CS had
a robust career in academia before he got into Cabinet where he performed
exceedingly well.
“It is evident that Matiang’i is
a result-oriented person and we have no doubt that he will take our country to
greater heights,” Omari said, remarks which were echoed by Gisesa.
“The former CS delivered in all
the portfolios he held; education, Information and Communication Technology
(ICT) and Interior,” said Gisesa.
While reminiscing the time when
former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae united the community, Omari said that it
would be a regrettable mistake if the Gusii people fail to unite one more time.
