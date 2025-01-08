RUTO and RAILA in serious panic as Gusii leaders rally behind MATIANG’I’s 2027 presidential bid.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s 2027 presidential bid has received a boost.

This is after Gusii leaders endorsed his candidature for the big seat.

The leaders, under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) party, said they will formulate a Presidential Exploratory Team (PET) to analyse Matiang’i’s suitability to run for president.

UPA national chairman Nyambega Gisesa said the team will evaluate relevant information before making a final decision on Matiang’i’s candidature.

The party is also reaching out to other political parties and stakeholders to explore opportunities to work together.

UPA, which has over the years been linked to Matiang’i, announced plans to open offices across the country in readiness for the 2027 elections.

“We are not leaving anything to chance. We need to bring all like-minded people on board and hope to galvanise adequate support for a possible Matiang’i presidency,” Gisesa said.

Although the former CS has not made a formal declaration, calls emanating from his supporters, including professionals and politicians from his Gusii backyard, have intensified.

North Mugirango MP, Joash Nyamoko observes that Matiang’i stands out as a possible uniting factor of the Gusii community, going into the future.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Lawyer Danstan Omari who urged the Gusii community to rally behind one of their own.

“Matiang’i is ripe for the country’s top seat and we will accord him the support to bag victory,” said lawyer Danstan Omari, a close friend and official of the Gusii-Kenyatta University (KU) Alumni Association, where the former CS is an active member.

He noted that the former CS had a robust career in academia before he got into Cabinet where he performed exceedingly well.

“It is evident that Matiang’i is a result-oriented person and we have no doubt that he will take our country to greater heights,” Omari said, remarks which were echoed by Gisesa.

“The former CS delivered in all the portfolios he held; education, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Interior,” said Gisesa.

While reminiscing the time when former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae united the community, Omari said that it would be a regrettable mistake if the Gusii people fail to unite one more time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.