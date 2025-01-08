Disgruntled staff exposes Quickmart Supermarket Ruiru Branch Manager - This woman is ruthless (LOOK).





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Hopes for a better year continue to be dashed for many QuickMart employees who have been voicing frustrations about harsh working conditions, mismanagement, and numerous unresolved grievances within the company.

Over the past few weeks, employees across multiple branches have stepped forward, detailing troubling tales of toxic leadership, exploitation, and unfair practices.

From claims of extended working hours without notice to favouritism and disrespectful management, the reports reveal a pattern of systemic issues plaguing the workplace.

At the Ruiru branch, workers have expressed dissatisfaction with their treatment under the leadership of the Branch Manager, describing the environment as oppressive and unresponsive to employee welfare.

From forced long shifts to delays caused by the manager’s personal activities, employees report enduring a lack of consideration that leaves them stranded late at night.

Requests for time off are reportedly met with threats or outright denials, making it difficult for staff to balance work and personal responsibilities.

Meanwhile, production staff face an additional burden as they are held accountable for unsold goods dispatched to other branches, with deductions imposed on their pay.

Workers have raised concerns that their complaints are ignored, with the manager allegedly claiming immunity from repercussions due to her perceived influence.

"Hello Nyakundi. Kindly hide my ID. Here comes Quick Mart Ruiru, where our branch manager is Madam Ann. She is very arrogant, rude, and full of pride. I don’t know what her issue is, especially when it comes to us on the line.

She sees us as very useless, forgetting that this job is all about teamwork. For example, if you have a concern or a customer request and go to explain it to her, she will leave you standing there and walk away. The same thing happens when she gives you an off day. She will threaten to cancel your off, yet it’s your right.

If you proceed with your off, she will go out of her way to call you back before it ends, even for issues she could handle as the branch manager.

She will ensure to tell you she has canceled your off. Most of the time, when she is closing the store, she shops as the last customer, buying ice cream or yogurt exactly at 10 PM.

She then goes upstairs to her office and stays there for about 45 minutes while eating her ice cream, as we wait for her to brief us. If you call her, she’ll tell you, “Why are you in such a hurry? Where are you even going at this hour?” She only comes down at 10:45 PM to brief us, and yet we are heading to places like Thika, where we miss vehicles and are forced to use motorbikes, which are expensive for daily commutes.

The shift management is very poor. Here in Ruiru, we can do straight shifts for three consecutive days, while other branches have normal shifts.

The best she can do is give a 10 AM shift. Those of us who have early morning shifts have no time to rest, and if you can’t cooperate, she’ll tell you to leave. She always says, “You won’t take me anywhere; I’m deep state.”

As for surcharges, here in Ruiru, we produce bread and buns for three branches, but the same bread we produce is dispatched to other stores to be sold.

When it runs out in those stores, we are blamed and told it wasn’t baked properly, and we’re forced to pay for all the bread.

From working until 11 PM, we get home at around 12:30 AM, and the next day, she expects us to report at 6:00 AM."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.