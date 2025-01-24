Romantic or a simp?- Reactions as man proposes to his girlfriend on the dance floor at Baniyas Square club in Eldoret owned by RUTO’s PA Farouk Kibet (VIDEO).





Friday, January 24, 2025 - A young man was captured on camera proposing to his girlfriend on the dancefloor at Baniyas Square Club in Eldoret - a high-end entertainment joint owned by President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet.

He went down on his knees, armed with a ring, and asked the lady for her hand in marriage.

She accepted the marriage proposal as revelers cheered them.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling him a simp and predicting that their relationship will not last.

The man, who seems to be drunk in love, was informed by social media users that it is hard to take a lady off the streets.

Watch the video.

Reactions as a man proposes to his girlfriend on the dance floor at Baniyas Square club in Eldoret owned by RUTO’s PA Farouk Kibet pic.twitter.com/Bwm2n8D00D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 24, 2025

