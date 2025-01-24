Video: Woman to hold a lavish divorce party at Kentwood Address Club along Kiambu Road to celebrate after her marriage was dissolved.





Friday, January 24, 2025 - A woman is set to hold a divorce party at Kentwood Adress Club - a high-end entertainment joint along Kiambu Road - to celebrate after her marriage was dissolved.

Preparations for the one-of-a-kind ceremony are on top gear.

She has hired branded guzzlers to chauffer her to the posh club with her friends, where they will indulge in expensive liquor to celebrate the divorce.

The divorce party is slated for January 25, 2025.

Woman to hold a lavish divorce party at Kentwood Address Club along Kiambu Road to celebrate after her marriage was dissolved. pic.twitter.com/GoTpLqXOXP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 24, 2025

