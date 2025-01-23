Renowned Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI throws his hat in the ring as he declares his intention to run for this political seat in Nairobi





Thursday, January 23, 2025 – Celebrated city lawyer Danstan Omari has officially joined politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after he declared his intention to run for a political seat in Nairobi come 2027.

Speaking during an interview, Omari officially declared his intention to enter the complex world of Nairobi politics, announcing his candidacy for the position of Senator for the capital city.

Omari expressed belief that Nairobi requires a strong and capable leader, confidently asserting that he is the ideal candidate for the role.

''Nairobi needs a solid person to be the Senator. Sifuna is a solid person, however, over the years, we have seen the people at the helm shift between senatorial and gubernatorial roles, from the days of Sonko, Sakaja, and the rest,'' stated Omari.

Furthermore, the lawyer revealed that his sights are not only set on the senatorial seat but also on the governorship, as he plans to vie for the position in 2032.

When asked about potentially competing with incumbent Senator Edwin Sifuna, Omari suggested that Sifuna should consider running for Governor instead.

''Therefore, this is the perfect time for Sifuna to pursue the gubernatorial role. I will be in the race to take over from him so that in 2032, I can be the Governor,'' he added.

Omari also criticised Sifuna for failing to effectively fulfill his mandate, accusing him of neglecting oversight responsibilities concerning Governor Johnson Sakaja's management of the city.

''Nairobi needs a solid, focused, and articulate leader. This is the city of Africa where the Head of State resides,'' he added.

The lawyer also declined to disclose the political party under which he plans to contest, stating that he is open to vying under any party.

At 60 years old, Omari has spent over a decade in the corridors of justice, representing clients in high-profile cases alongside other prominent lawyers.

