Don’t be fooled, watu wasilete uongo eti RUTO hataki uchaguzi 2027 – MUDAVADI addresses the delay in IEBC reconstitution

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has refuted claims that President William Ruto’s administration plans to delay the 2027 General Election.
This follows the delayed
reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Speaking in Western Kenya,
Mudavadi noted that a section of the political class was pushing the narrative
that Ruto was against the reconstitution of the electoral commission.
While terming the claims false,
Mudavadi told residents that the Kenya Kwanza administration was ready to form
the body expected to oversee the 2027 polls.
While insisting that Ruto had
no ulterior motives in the IEBC debate, Mudavadi pointed an accusing
finger at some political class members whom he maintained had stalled the
process through court processes.
Mudavadi thus challenged those
who had moved to court to challenge the reconstitution process to withdraw
their cases and pave the way for its formation.
He made it clear that Ruto could
not violate the constitution by bypassing the court and forcing the
reconstitution of IEBC.
“People have been lying that
Ruto has refused to reconstitute IEBC. These guys have gone to court to block
the formation.”
“Now I want to inform you that
Ruto has not gone to court to block the IEBC reconstition process. I urge those
who have gone to court to withdraw their cases so that Ruto can reconstitute
IEBC because this is a democratic country and Ruto cannot bypass the court
processes,” Mudavadi stated.
“Watu wasilete uongo eti
serikali ya Ruto haitaki uchaguzi (So people should not lie that Ruto does not
intend to hold the elections),” he added.
The IEBC debate had been making
headlines with several leaders calling for the urgent reconstitution of the
electoral body.
