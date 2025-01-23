Don’t be fooled, watu wasilete uongo eti RUTO hataki uchaguzi 2027 – MUDAVADI addresses the delay in IEBC reconstitution





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has refuted claims that President William Ruto’s administration plans to delay the 2027 General Election.

This follows the delayed reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking in Western Kenya, Mudavadi noted that a section of the political class was pushing the narrative that Ruto was against the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

While terming the claims false, Mudavadi told residents that the Kenya Kwanza administration was ready to form the body expected to oversee the 2027 polls.

While insisting that Ruto had no ulterior motives in the IEBC debate, Mudavadi pointed an accusing finger at some political class members whom he maintained had stalled the process through court processes.

Mudavadi thus challenged those who had moved to court to challenge the reconstitution process to withdraw their cases and pave the way for its formation.

He made it clear that Ruto could not violate the constitution by bypassing the court and forcing the reconstitution of IEBC.

“People have been lying that Ruto has refused to reconstitute IEBC. These guys have gone to court to block the formation.”

“Now I want to inform you that Ruto has not gone to court to block the IEBC reconstition process. I urge those who have gone to court to withdraw their cases so that Ruto can reconstitute IEBC because this is a democratic country and Ruto cannot bypass the court processes,” Mudavadi stated.

“Watu wasilete uongo eti serikali ya Ruto haitaki uchaguzi (So people should not lie that Ruto does not intend to hold the elections),” he added.

The IEBC debate had been making headlines with several leaders calling for the urgent reconstitution of the electoral body.

