Uproar as PSC now reveals top 10 most corrupt government offices – Look! RUTO please!





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has raised a red flag, revealing government offices where corruption is the order of the day.

In the survey covering the 2023/2024 financial year, the Ministry of Lands emerged as the most corrupt government office with 27.9 per cent of those surveyed revealing corruption cases in the offices.

The Ministry of Lands was followed by the Public Trustee (14.3 per cent) and National Registration Bureau (12.8 per cent).

The other offices were the County Commissioners Office (11.1 per cent), the County Referral Hospital Level 4 (9.8 per cent), the Immigration Offices (8.8 per cent), and the State Department for Social Protection (8.3 per cent).

Civil Registration Services (7.6 per cent), County Referral Hospital Level 5 (7.4 per cent), and the Huduma Centres (4.1 per cent) were also ranked in the bottom three of the top 10 list.

In terms of the form of bribery demanded, most respondents indicated that they were asked for money. Others detailed that they exchanged favours demanded.

Conversely, in some institutions, Kenyans were reported to have volunteered to give bribes to access government services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.