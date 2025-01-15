KARMA: How KHALIF KAIRO blackmailed his former boss by sending private photos of him and a bevy of beauties in Mombasa to his wife, leading to his divorce.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Before embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo set up his own company, he was employed by a renowned car dealer known as Clement.

Clement used to run an established car yard dubbed IBK which specialized in high-end cars.

He introduced Kairo to the business of importing and selling second-hand cars.

Clement entrusted Kairo with his business and funded his lavish lifestyle, including lavish trips abroad and renting an apartment for him in the leafy suburbs.

Little did he know that Kairo would later blackmail him and betray their trust.

Kairo reportedly stole Ksh 50 million from Clement and also broke his marriage.

Word has it that Kairo was in possession of private photos of Clement with a bevy of beauties in Mombasa during one of their trips.

He sent the photos to Clement’s wife, leading to their divorce.

Kairo used the money he reportedly stole from his former boss to set up his car yards.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.