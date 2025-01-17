DPP speaks on plans to charge CS JB MUTURI’s son and 3 others with money laundering after going ham on RUTO







Friday, January 17, 2025 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has clarified reports that it was planning to charge Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s son, Leslie, and three others with money laundering.

This is after a letter on social media purporting that authorities had received and approved a communication from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

However, ODPP has since refuted the claims, terming the letter as fake.

In the fake letter, four individuals were mentioned and accused of different crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony, which is contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code, and offenses related to money laundering and other financial crimes.

The letter, which was laced with a fake signature of the Senior Assistant of the DPP, Vincent Monda, further claimed sufficient evidence had been gathered to charge the four individuals.

Among the individuals named in the letter was Leslie Muturi.

Incidentally, the three other individuals in the letter were also named in Justin Muturi's explosive police statement detailing his son's abduction.

On Thursday morning, the ODPP shared the statement on their official handles, flagging it as fake amid a storm of criticism on security agencies in the country following Justin Muturi's police statement.

CS Muturi, who is also facing an onslaught of criticism from allies of the Kenya Kwanza government, detailed how his son Leslie Muturi was abducted in June 2025 at the height of the so-called Gen Z protests.

