DPP speaks on plans to charge CS JB MUTURI’s son and 3 others with money laundering after going ham on RUTO

Friday, January 17, 2025 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has clarified reports that it was planning to charge Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s son, Leslie, and three others with money laundering.
This is after a letter on
social media purporting that authorities had received and approved a
communication from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
However, ODPP has since
refuted the claims, terming the letter as fake.
In the fake letter, four
individuals were mentioned and accused of different crimes ranging from
conspiracy to commit a felony, which is contrary to Section 393 of the Penal
Code, and offenses related to money laundering and other financial crimes.
The letter, which was laced with
a fake signature of the Senior Assistant of the DPP, Vincent Monda, further
claimed sufficient evidence had been gathered to charge the four individuals.
Among the individuals named
in the letter was Leslie Muturi.
Incidentally, the three other
individuals in the letter were also named in Justin Muturi's explosive police
statement detailing his son's abduction.
On Thursday morning, the ODPP
shared the statement on their official handles, flagging it as fake amid a
storm of criticism on security agencies in the country following Justin
Muturi's police statement.
CS Muturi, who is also facing an
onslaught of criticism from allies of the Kenya Kwanza government, detailed how
his son Leslie Muturi was abducted in June 2025 at the height of the so-called
Gen Z protests.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments