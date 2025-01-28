Reactions as renowned local car enthusiast CALVIN DE SOUZA converts a Probox into a unique car (VIDEO & PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - An innovative Kenyan car enthusiast identified as Calvin De Souza is trending after he used his skills to convert a Toyota Probox into a unique car that has sparked reactions online.

The video of the unique car has been trending on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

Most of the social media users were not impressed with his skills.

They claim the car’s new shape looks ugly.

Calvin de Souza, having grown up in Nairobi, spent his teenage years working part-time at his father’s garage.

He has since charted a new path in vehicle restoration and modification commonly known as RestoMods in the car community.













Watch the video and reactions.

Someone decided to convert a Probox into something else! pic.twitter.com/bw4W1Pe0bU — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 27, 2025





