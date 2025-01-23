Reactions as President RUTO is invited to launch a transformer in a village during his development tour of Western Kenya (See PHOTO).







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - The internet has erupted after President William Ruto was invited to a village in Western Kenya to launch a transformer.

The photo has sparked reactions on social media, with most people saying that the Head of State should launch meaningful projects.

“Imagine how expensive this will become on our taxes.

"President William Ruto will come with a long motorcade consisting of fuel guzzlers, the CSs & PSs, their PAs, Assistants, bag carriers, media people, drivers, etc will get per diems, will sleep in hotels paid for by us just to launch a transformer?’’ an X user wrote.

‘’While Kang'ata is single-handedly opening state of art hospitals, smart cities, and roads, school programs, etc.

"But tribal politics is the narrative the public is buying,” another user added.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.