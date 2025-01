Thursday, January 23, 2025 - A video has emerged showing locals in the Western Kenya region being bribed to attend roadside rallies and cheer President William Ruto.

Ruto is on a development tour of the Western Kenya region where he has been launching several projects and addressing roadside rallies as he seeks votes ahead of 2027 general elections.

In the video, the locals are seen lining up to receive money from local leaders.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.