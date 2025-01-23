Government hires a private jet priced at $18,000 per hour (Ksh 2.3 Million) for RAILA as he travels to Algeria to lobby for the AU seat (PHOTOs).





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga flew to Algeria to lobby for the African Union Chairmanship seat aboard a private VistaJet.

The luxurious jet cost $18,000 per hour (Ksh 2. 3 Million).

VistaJet is a global business air transportation company founded in 2004 by Swiss entrepreneur Thomas Flohr

VistaJet uses a "pay for hours flown" pricing model.

The luxurious jet has four living spaces, including a six-seat dining table, an entertainment suite, and a permanent private stateroom suite.

Raila’s lavish trip is fully funded by the Government.

He was warmly received by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Algeria in Algiers.

