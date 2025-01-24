Rapper KANYE WEST reclaims Billionaire status, reveals his eye-watering net worth







Friday, January 24, 2025 - American rapper, Kanye West announced his return to the billionaire’s club.

According to West and Eton Venture Services, the rapper's net worth now stands at $2.77 billion USD.

Eton Venture Services revealed that the valuation of West’s net worth is based on his music portfolio and sole ownership of the YEEZY brand.

Ye's return to the billionaire’s circle comes years after Forbes declared his loss of billionaire status due to the end of his partnership with Adidas.

The Yeezy founder took to Instagram on Thursday night with a post announcing he's worth billions.





Back in October, Forbes announced Kanye West lost his billionaire status after Adidas dropped him following a slew of antisemitic comments and anti-Black remarks.

Forbes estimated Kanye West’s net worth at $400 million after losing his $1.5 billion Adidas deal, valuing his wealth based on real estate, cash, music catalogs, and a stake in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. Kanye, however, disputed this, claiming he was worth $3 billion and valuing his Adidas partnership at $4.3 billion.

Last week, West declared himself the G.O.A.T. after earning over $2 million in 24 hours from his Yeezy website.

The surge followed the release of the $20 Yeezy SLPR. Sharing the success on Instagram, Ye boasted, “$2,339,096 in 24 hours.”