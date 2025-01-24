Guest house owner found guilty of double murder following gas leak in shower







Friday, January 24, 2025 - A South African regional court in Gqeberha has found Kevin Pretorius, the owner of Kliphuis guest house in Kareedouw, guilty of the double murder of an engaged couple who died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a faulty gas geyser.

The victims, Mari Hoon, 28, and Jean Vosloo, 25, were discovered lifeless in the bathroom of the guest house in April 2020. The court heard that Pretorius was aware of issues with the gas geyser but failed to take corrective action, despite receiving complaints from several guests about gas smells and illness in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani ruled that Pretorius' negligence in addressing the problem directly contributed to the deaths of the young couple.

A police investigation revealed that a critical flue pipe, meant to vent carbon monoxide from the gas geyser, was missing. Additionally, the geyser was fitted with a flue sensor designed to shut it down after four minutes if the flue pipe was absent. However, the sensor was found to be malfunctioning, further compounding the danger.

The court’s verdict highlights the tragic consequences of the guest house owner’s failure to ensure the safety of his establishment, culminating in the loss of two young lives.