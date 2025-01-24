Rapper A$AP ROCKY rejected a plea bargain because it was a career ender







Friday, January 24, 2025 - Rapper A$AP Rocky has taken a significant gamble by rejecting a plea deal in his felony assault case, a decision that could dramatically impact his future.

TMZ reported that sources with direct knowledge, Rocky declined the deal because accepting it would have jeopardized his career and livelihood.

The trial, which begins today with opening statements, stems from allegations that Rocky shot A$AP Relli in November 2021. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison.

The plea bargain offered to the rapper included 180 days in jail, a guilty plea to the most serious charge of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, a 7-year suspended sentence, 3 years of probation, and 500 hours of community service.

A source close to Rocky told TMZ, "This would effectively end his career because he would lose all of his endorsement contracts, including Gucci, Puma, the Met Gala, and, most importantly, he would not be able to tour. His career would be over." The source also noted that the terms of the deal would leave Rocky under legal supervision for over eight years.

The jury for the trial was selected last Thursday, with prosecutors questioning potential jurors about their ability to remain impartial if Rihanna, Rocky’s partner, appeared in the courtroom.

Rihanna, who has been a vocal supporter of Rocky, is expected to make an appearance during the trial. The couple, who welcomed their second child last year, have drawn significant public attention, and her presence could add further intrigue to the proceedings.

As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on Rocky as he defends himself against these serious allegations, with his career and freedom hanging in the balance.