Rapper A$AP ROCKY rejected a plea bargain because it was a career ender

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Rapper A$AP Rocky has taken a significant gamble by rejecting a plea deal in his felony assault case, a decision that could dramatically impact his future.
TMZ reported that sources with direct knowledge, Rocky
declined the deal because accepting it would have jeopardized his career and
livelihood.
The trial, which begins today with opening statements, stems
from allegations that Rocky shot A$AP Relli in November 2021. If convicted, he
could face up to 24 years in prison.
The plea bargain offered to the rapper included 180 days in
jail, a guilty plea to the most serious charge of assault with a semiautomatic
weapon, a 7-year suspended sentence, 3 years of probation, and 500 hours of
community service.
A source close to Rocky told TMZ, "This would
effectively end his career because he would lose all of his endorsement
contracts, including Gucci, Puma, the Met Gala, and, most importantly, he would
not be able to tour. His career would be over." The source also noted that
the terms of the deal would leave Rocky under legal supervision for over eight
years.
The jury for the trial was selected last Thursday, with
prosecutors questioning potential jurors about their ability to remain
impartial if Rihanna, Rocky’s partner, appeared in the courtroom.
Rihanna, who has been a vocal supporter of Rocky, is
expected to make an appearance during the trial. The couple, who welcomed their
second child last year, have drawn significant public attention, and her
presence could add further intrigue to the proceedings.
As the trial unfolds, all eyes will be on Rocky as he
defends himself against these serious allegations, with his career and freedom
hanging in the balance.
0 Comments