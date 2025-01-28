Child actor SKAI JACKSON's baby daddy still in jail after she welcomed their child

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Skai Jackson, known for her roles on Disney Channel’s "Jessie" and "Bunk’d," announced the birth of her first child over the weekend. However, the baby’s father, Deondre Burgin, was notably absent as he is currently incarcerated.
According to court records, Burgin has been serving time at
the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio since November. He was sentenced to 90 days
after violating parole from a prior case involving theft and weapon possession
during his time as a juvenile.
Despite Burgin’s absence, sources close to Skai revealed she
is thrilled about becoming a mother. Her baby boy, named Kasai, is reportedly
healthy, and Skai is "determined to be the best mother and role
model," according to a family insider.
Burgin is expected to be released in February if everything
proceeds without complications, allowing him the opportunity to meet his child.
Whether Skai and Burgin will maintain a positive relationship remains to be
seen.
The pair’s past has been turbulent. In August, Skai was
arrested for alleged domestic battery following an altercation in Los Angeles
where she reportedly pushed Burgin. However, the case was dropped by the Los
Angeles County District Attorney’s Office after Burgin showed no visible
injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators.
As Skai steps into motherhood, she remains committed to
balancing her personal life and career, ready to embrace the challenges of
being a working mom.
