Child actor SKAI JACKSON's baby daddy still in jail after she welcomed their child







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Skai Jackson, known for her roles on Disney Channel’s "Jessie" and "Bunk’d," announced the birth of her first child over the weekend. However, the baby’s father, Deondre Burgin, was notably absent as he is currently incarcerated.

According to court records, Burgin has been serving time at the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio since November. He was sentenced to 90 days after violating parole from a prior case involving theft and weapon possession during his time as a juvenile.

Despite Burgin’s absence, sources close to Skai revealed she is thrilled about becoming a mother. Her baby boy, named Kasai, is reportedly healthy, and Skai is "determined to be the best mother and role model," according to a family insider.

Burgin is expected to be released in February if everything proceeds without complications, allowing him the opportunity to meet his child. Whether Skai and Burgin will maintain a positive relationship remains to be seen.

The pair’s past has been turbulent. In August, Skai was arrested for alleged domestic battery following an altercation in Los Angeles where she reportedly pushed Burgin. However, the case was dropped by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office after Burgin showed no visible injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators.

As Skai steps into motherhood, she remains committed to balancing her personal life and career, ready to embrace the challenges of being a working mom.