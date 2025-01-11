RAILA ODINGA's ODM turns against RUTO as it sets the record straight on supporting him in the 2027 elections.

Saturday, January 11, 2025 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM is chickening out from the partnership with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza ahead of the 2027 General Election.
This is after it denied
partnering with Ruto even after forming a broad-based government with him.
In a statement by the Central
Management Committee, ODM cautioned its members against pushing various
narratives regarding the 2027 elections and political arrangements.
The elected leaders were advised
to refrain from predicting various partnerships the party would be getting into
ahead of the polls.
According to the top leadership,
ODM remains a distinct party focused on clinching power in 2027.
Consequently, the elected
leaders were advised against pushing for the candidature and policies of other
political parties.
"We call on all our members
to remember that ODM remains a distinct political party in competition with all
others to win power by democratic means," read the statement in part.
“To this end, we must all be
guarded in our pronouncements on the future of the party and particularly
refrain from beating the drums of our competitors. We must continue to
strengthen ourselves in preparation for the battles ahead."
Notably, the party made the
statements after Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda stated that ODM would support
Ruto’s re-election in the next elections.
According to Ojienda, ODM could
push for the running mate position in the Ruto presidential ticket.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments