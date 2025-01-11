RAILA ODINGA's ODM turns against RUTO as it sets the record straight on supporting him in the 2027 elections.





Saturday, January 11, 2025 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM is chickening out from the partnership with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after it denied partnering with Ruto even after forming a broad-based government with him.

In a statement by the Central Management Committee, ODM cautioned its members against pushing various narratives regarding the 2027 elections and political arrangements.

The elected leaders were advised to refrain from predicting various partnerships the party would be getting into ahead of the polls.

According to the top leadership, ODM remains a distinct party focused on clinching power in 2027.

Consequently, the elected leaders were advised against pushing for the candidature and policies of other political parties.

"We call on all our members to remember that ODM remains a distinct political party in competition with all others to win power by democratic means," read the statement in part.

“To this end, we must all be guarded in our pronouncements on the future of the party and particularly refrain from beating the drums of our competitors. We must continue to strengthen ourselves in preparation for the battles ahead."

Notably, the party made the statements after Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda stated that ODM would support Ruto’s re-election in the next elections.

According to Ojienda, ODM could push for the running mate position in the Ruto presidential ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.