Video emerges of FAROUK KIBET ‘harassing’ DP KITHURE KINDIKI in front of President RUTO during a public function (Watch)

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A video has emerged of Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki being humiliated like a kid by President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.

In the embarrassing video that was captured on Friday when the President opened Ngeria TTC in Kapseret, Farouk was seen pushing Kindiki to go behind the President and join him when he was dancing with Kalenjin community dancers.

Kindiki appeared to be shocked when he was pushed but there was nothing he could do because allegedly Kibet wields more power than him.

Here is the embarrassing video of Farouk Kibet pushing Kindiki to dance with the head of state.

