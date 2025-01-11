Video emerges of FAROUK KIBET ‘harassing’ DP KITHURE KINDIKI in front of President RUTO during a public function (Watch)

Saturday, January 11, 2025 - A video has emerged of Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki being humiliated like a kid by President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.
In the embarrassing video that
was captured on Friday when the President opened Ngeria TTC in Kapseret, Farouk
was seen pushing Kindiki to go behind the President and join him when he was
dancing with Kalenjin community dancers.
Kindiki appeared to be shocked
when he was pushed but there was nothing he could do because allegedly Kibet wields more
power than him.
Here is the embarrassing video of Farouk Kibet pushing Kindiki to dance with the head of state.
Farouk Kibet pushing Kithure Kindiki to copy his boss in Uasin Gishu County. The DP position has been reduced to nonsense. pic.twitter.com/IPIHc2DMba— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) January 10, 2025
