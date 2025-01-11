Kiburi: Watch a video of GEORGE RUTO’s Money Fest Matatu blocking the road in Rongai and bullying other motorists after being released by NTSA.





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - The infamous Money Fest matatu owned by President William Ruto’s son George was filmed breaking traffic rules again after NTSA released it.

The driver of the flashy matatu blocked the road and bullied other motorists while making a grand entrance to Rongai town.

Rowdy youths were seen hanging dangerously on the matatu, risking their lives.

They hurled insults at a boda boda rider as the driver continued to bully other road users while announcing a comeback.

NTSA had impounded the matatu after it was captured on video swerving recklessly through traffic on the Karen-Rongai Road, putting other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

The footage circulated on social media also showed a traffic police officer allowing the matatu to pass without taking any action, despite a clear violation of traffic regulations.

The driver was arraigned in court on Friday and released after paying a fine of Ksh 50,000.

He went back to break traffic rules after his release.

They said kiburi haiwezi Isha kabisaa.



Naomba Tu igonge msee wa nduthi Tao CBD. Hii lazima wataua anti riot police else... pic.twitter.com/9ZhQ14BxiZ — 🇨​🇦​🇵​🇹​🇦​🇮​🇳​ 🇰​🇪​🇷​🇴​🇲​ (@CaptainOchenge) January 10, 2025

