RAILA ODINGA’s ODM party thanks MUTURI for exposing RUTO and NORDIN HAJI's role in abductions and killings of Kenyan youth.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has thanked Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for unmasking the people who are conducting abductions and killings of young people.

In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said Muturi did a good thing after exposing President William Ruto and National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief, Noordin Haji as the people heading abductions and killings of young people.

Sifuna further expressed shock at those accusing Muturi of shirking collective responsibility.

“It’s shocking to hear some people criticise him, asking about collective responsibility. Where was collective responsibility when a decision was made to go after his child?” Sifuna said.

“Muturi is shedding light on issues we didn’t know and advancing the call for freedom and democracy in this country,” Sifuna added.

The Nairobi County Senator claimed Muturi’s statement validates suspicions that President William Ruto was aware of the abductions, despite his denials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.