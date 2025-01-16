RAILA ODINGA’s ODM party thanks MUTURI for exposing RUTO and NORDIN HAJI's role in abductions and killings of Kenyan youth.

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has thanked Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for unmasking the people who are conducting abductions and killings of young people.
In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday,
ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said Muturi did a good thing after exposing
President William Ruto and National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief, Noordin
Haji as the people heading abductions and killings of young people.
Sifuna further expressed shock at those
accusing Muturi of shirking collective responsibility.
“It’s shocking to hear some people criticise
him, asking about collective responsibility. Where was collective
responsibility when a decision was made to go after his child?” Sifuna said.
“Muturi is shedding light on issues we didn’t
know and advancing the call for freedom and democracy in this country,”
Sifuna added.
The Nairobi County Senator claimed Muturi’s
statement validates suspicions that President William Ruto was aware of the
abductions, despite his denials.
