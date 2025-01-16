Former Police Spokesman CHARLES OWINO slams CS MUTURI for publicly exposing the president over abductions as he jealously defends NIS









Thursday, January 16, 2025 – Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino blasted Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi over his attacks on President William Ruto and his government over the abduction of his son.

Speaking during an interview, Owino faulted Muturi, saying he was in the Cabinet, and publicly condemning the abductions was not in order.

According to Owino, Muturi’s action amounts to a breach of trust bestowed upon him by President Ruto who appointed him.

He noted that if Muturi was not comfortable serving in the Kenya Kwanza government, he should ship out.

"Usually what happens in the Cabinet meeting is that when you leave and a decision is made, you have only two alternatives to go by that decision if not to resign," he stated.

According to Owino, there are well-laid-out communication protocols between the President and security agencies like the National Intelligence Service (NIS), dismissing the claims that Ruto was directly involved in the abduction of Muturi's son.

"NIS reports to the National Security Council as well as to the head of the republic and shares their security reports to the organs of the country, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service," he explained, distancing Ruto from the abduction saga.

While Owino acknowledged there might be divergent opinions in the cabinet, it is not proper for a CS appointed by the President to air the differences publicly.

"The CS has been an attorney general and member of the National Security Council. He got the information that his child was with NIS and went to the president," he explained, noting it was a show of trust and respect.

Owino defended the NIS, saying it is a crucial agency in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.