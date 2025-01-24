Kenyans know who the big thief and the father of corruption is – GACHAGUA fires back at RUTO after calling him corrupt and incompetent





Friday, January 24, 2025 – President William Ruto has continued to trade barbs with his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, with the exchanges now turning personal and ugly.

Ruto and Gachagua have been at each other’s throats, throwing accusations and counter-accusations over maladministration.

Yesterday, Gachagua took on Ruto just a day after the latter accused him of being corrupt, incompetent, and tribal.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, on Wednesday, Ruto accused Gachagua of advancing retrogressive political rhetoric that could divide Kenyans.

Ruto revealed that Gachagua was impeached owing to alleged incompetence, lack of leadership know-how, and corruption.

The president warned his former deputy that his political rhetoric would not be condoned and that he would FAIL in his supposed pursuit of dividing the country on regional and tribal grounds.

But in rebuttal a day later, Gachagua said Ruto is no saint and that he is employing reverse psychology to escape the accountability Kenyans are holding him to.

Speaking to his supporters via TikTok, Gachagua claimed that Ruto is overseeing wanton corruption in government, suggesting that it is hypocritical of him to call out other leaders of the same vice.

"When you talk about corruption, people of this country know who is corrupt.”

“When you talk about incompetence, people know who is incompetent.”

“That is where we are as a country. If you ask people what has happened in this country in two years that is sheer incompetence.”

“When you talk about people who are corrupt and incompetent, just take the mirror and look at yourself because Kenyans know better.”

“They know exactly where we are. People are very intelligent,” Gachagua fired.

