Kenyans know who the big thief and the father of corruption is – GACHAGUA fires back at RUTO after calling him corrupt and incompetent

Friday, January 24, 2025 – President William Ruto has continued to trade barbs with his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, with the exchanges now turning personal and ugly.
Ruto and Gachagua have been at each other’s throats, throwing accusations and counter-accusations over maladministration.
Yesterday, Gachagua took on Ruto
just a day after the latter accused him of being corrupt, incompetent, and
tribal.
Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, on Wednesday, Ruto accused Gachagua of advancing retrogressive political rhetoric that could divide Kenyans.
Ruto revealed that Gachagua was
impeached owing to alleged incompetence, lack of leadership know-how, and
corruption.
The president warned his former
deputy that his political rhetoric would not be condoned and that he would FAIL in his supposed pursuit of dividing the country on regional and tribal grounds.
But in rebuttal a day later,
Gachagua said Ruto is no saint and that he is employing reverse psychology to
escape the accountability Kenyans are holding him to.
Speaking to his supporters via
TikTok, Gachagua claimed that Ruto is overseeing wanton corruption in
government, suggesting that it is hypocritical of him to call out other leaders
of the same vice.
"When you talk about
corruption, people of this country know who is corrupt.”
“When you talk about
incompetence, people know who is incompetent.”
“That is where we are as a
country. If you ask people what has happened in this country in two years that
is sheer incompetence.”
“When you talk about people who
are corrupt and incompetent, just take the mirror and look at yourself because
Kenyans know better.”
“They know exactly where we are.
People are very intelligent,” Gachagua fired.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
