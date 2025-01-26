RAILA has already won the AUC seat and just waiting to be sworn-in – See the number of Presidents that have personally assured BABU OWINO they will vote for BABA





Sunday, January 26, 2025 – With just a few weeks to the African Union Commission (AUC) elections, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stepped up campaigns to ensure he clinches the chairmanship seat.

Raila is on the last stretch, meeting presidents of various countries that he had not met in his AUC campaigns.

Many Kenyans now believe that Raila is as good as the next AUC Chairman given the overwhelming support he has received across the continent.

According to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, the stars are perfectly aligned for Baba to become the head of the African Union.

He observed that Raila is better placed to win the vote coming up on February 25, 2025.

He noted that he had been personally assured by more than 10 presidents that they would vote for Baba.

"Baba has really tried as a man, he has vied for five times in Kenya. This is a man who also deserves better. I have around ten presidents who are my friends.

"I have been talking to them and they promised me they will vote for him," Babu said.

