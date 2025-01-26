UHURU’s cousin lands a lucrative job in RUTO’s government even as he incites poor Gen Zs to fight for their rights

Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Former president Uhuru Kenyatta's first cousin Kung'u Muigai has been reappointed to post in President William Ruto’s government.

This comes days after Uhuru incited Gen Zs to keep fighting Ruto’s government for their rights.

In a gazette notice, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also acts as the Gender and Culture CS, announced reassigning Muigai to the Kenya Cultural Centre Council.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, re-appoints Kungu Muigai to be a member of the Kenya Cultural Centre Council, for a period of three years, with effect from the 24th January 2025," the notice read.

The reappointment came weeks after the High Court declared Kungu's appointment null and void after he was appointed by former Sports and Culture CS Ababu Namwamba.

A Kenyan went to court to petition the appointment, saying the CS flouted the constitution as he had no powers to sanction such appointments.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi of the High Court favoured the petition, quashing Kungu's post.

Kungu is known to always dissent from political directions the larger Kenyatta family takes.

In the 2022 elections, while Uhuru and his associates rallied behind Raila Odinga in the presidential contest, the defiant veteran army captain pledged allegiance to Ruto.

He is believed to have played an integral part in Rutio's campaign by mobilising a considerable chunk of Kikuyu elders to back the president.

Kungu also serves as the patron of the Kenya National Council of Elders.

