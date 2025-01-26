He is just a bitter, frustrated and disappointed man – GACHAGUA blasts RUTO as he reconciles with MARTHA KARUA





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at President William Ruto for accusing him of dividing the country along ethnic lines.

Addressing the gathering at NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua’s home in Gichugu during a reconciliatory meeting, Gachagua dismissed Ruto’s allegations, stating that he supported the latter despite being from a different tribe.

He claimed that it was an insult to the Kikuyu community for the president to publicly accuse him of being tribal.

While taking a dig at the Head of State, Gachagua claimed that Ruto’s onslaught against him in Western Kenya was out of frustration and disappointment.

According to the former deputy president, Ruto’s frustration was mainly due to the strong opposition by Mt Kenya region people, who he claimed were against the president because of political betrayal.

“I, Rigathi Gachagua, am not tribal because I supported President William Ruto, and he is not a Kikuyu. 87 per cent of the people of my kinsmen voted for him, knowing very well he is not a Kikuyu,” Gachagua claimed.

“We are nationalists, and it is insulting to this community for the president to go around calling us tribal. We know he is unhappy, frustrated, and bitter that our people have left him.”

Gachagua was responding to Ruto over the remarks he made in Vihiga on Wednesday, where he criticised the former DP for being incompetent, tribal, and corrupt.

Gachagua's sentiments were echoed by Martha Karua, who also took a swipe at Ruto, accusing him of being a dictator and contravening the Constitution by allegedly orchestrating abductions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.