He is just a bitter, frustrated and disappointed man – GACHAGUA blasts RUTO as he reconciles with MARTHA KARUA

Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at President William Ruto for accusing him of dividing the country along ethnic lines.
Addressing the gathering at
NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua’s home in Gichugu during a reconciliatory
meeting, Gachagua dismissed Ruto’s allegations, stating that he
supported the latter despite being from a different tribe.
He claimed that it was an insult
to the Kikuyu community for the president to publicly accuse him of being
tribal.
While taking a dig at the Head
of State, Gachagua claimed that Ruto’s onslaught against him in Western Kenya
was out of frustration and disappointment.
According to the former deputy
president, Ruto’s frustration was mainly due to the strong opposition by Mt
Kenya region people, who he claimed were against the president because of
political betrayal.
“I, Rigathi Gachagua, am not
tribal because I supported President William Ruto, and he is not a Kikuyu. 87
per cent of the people of my kinsmen voted for him, knowing very well he is not
a Kikuyu,” Gachagua claimed.
“We are nationalists, and it is
insulting to this community for the president to go around calling us tribal.
We know he is unhappy, frustrated, and bitter that our people have left him.”
Gachagua
was responding to Ruto over the remarks he made in Vihiga on
Wednesday, where he criticised the former DP for being incompetent, tribal, and
corrupt.
Gachagua's sentiments were
echoed by Martha Karua, who also took a swipe at Ruto, accusing him of being a
dictator and contravening the Constitution by allegedly orchestrating
abductions.
