AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS, is reportedly on bad terms with her current boyfriend after she brought a popular ODM MP to an apartment he has rented for her in Westlands.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Singer Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, is reportedly on bad terms with her current boyfriend, Charles, after he found out that she is having a secret affair with Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi.

Word has it that Atandi frequents Cebbie’s lavish apartment in Westlands which her boyfriend has rented for her.

He confronted her after he got wind of her affair with the popular MP.

Cebbie was previously married to prominent city lawyer Steve Ogolla.

A few months ago, she confirmed her union with the flashy lawyer ended a while back.

Cebbie said finally made peace with that fact and most importantly healed.

Cebbie made the news public via a trending ongoing media challenge where users detail something that emotionally crushed them, and in some instances borderline near destroyed them then on a light-hearted note add they are ready to go through another rollercoaster ride with whatever detail they narrated.

Sharing on her Facebook page, Cebbie who doubles as a public relations manager wrote,

“I am healed… You can give me another Luo man to eat my lungs kaff kaf! And to finish completely!” Confirming what netizens had speculated months ago... their marriage had crumbled and the couple was no longer together.

The couple tied the knot in a glamorous star-studded traditional wedding back in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.