KINDIKI dismisses claims that he was slapped by FAROUK KIBET and sets the record straight on his absence from public events.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed an alleged fallout between him and his boss, President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday during the wedding ceremony of Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano’s son and his bride, Wambui, Kindiki downplayed the speculations, saying he had simply taken a short break.

He urged Kenyans to disregard rumours of discord, emphasizing his commitment to supporting President Ruto and the government’s development agenda.

The Deputy President expressed gratitude to President Ruto for allowing him some time off to recharge.

“I’m left with a few hours. My holiday is coming to an end, therefore I need to enjoy what is left of it.

"Ignore everything else completely. Don’t fall into the trap of triviality and small issues,” Kindiki stated.

Adding;

“We have a business. I’m glad that the president allowed me a few days off. I feel so energized and I believe this is the year that we will rally and support the president and take Kenya to the next level.”

Political grapevine was ripe with the news that Kindiki was missing in action after he was slapped by President Ruto's aide Farouk for refusing to ‘toe the line’

