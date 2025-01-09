9-year-old girl gets tattoo in homage to DONALD TRUMP

Thursday, January 09, 2025 - A tattooist has been criticized after he gave a permanent tattoo to a little girl in a video that has now gone viral online.
According to a social media post posted by the artist, he
tattooed an American flag on the girl who was accompanied by her parents, when
she was nine. A video posted by the artist shows the young girl getting
tattooed at the shop. The Instagram video states that her parents brought the
girl to Yuma from out of state.
The girl originally wanted a tattoo of Donald Trump on her
neck, but the artist said in the post that he convinced her to get something
more patriotic, like an image of an American flag. A year later, the girl now
10, came back for a touch-up of the tattoo.
‘But I convinced her to do a
more patriotic tattoo. Told her in a year if she still wanted the Trump then to
get in but to think on it.
‘Client came back one year
later saying, “I’m 10 now, can you touch up the red” unexpectedly and you know
we got her right.
‘She also changed her mind on
the Trump portrait.’
‘Btw tried to scare them away
with saying $500 for this snap $80 tat but they jumped on that price instead.’
The video sparked a debate online from people criticizing
the tattoo shop.
The footage, which appeared on the artist’s social media,
included the sound of multiple Instagram notifications, a sign of what was to
come.
Commenting on TikTok, one person wrote: ‘You are extremely
unprofessional. Any artist with common sense would have refused her.’
Caiti commented: ‘When I was 19 I couldn’t get a hand tattoo
without a sleeve so I knew I was “committed”. Now you dudes are out here
tattooing nine-year-olds. Scummy sh*t.
A commenter, Ava said: ‘This is actually crazy, you can refuse service to anyone. Trying to say you tried to turn them away with a high price is nothing. I was turned away at 16 with parent consent.’
In his initial post, the artist said: ‘Here in Arizona it is
legal to [tattoo a child] with parent consent and of course making sure it’s
not forced and that the child loves the tattoo.’
‘It’s not like I tattoo nine-year-olds every day’, Sosa, who
doesn’t tattoo his own kids, later told AZFamily.
‘[The girl’s family are] very grateful for being here in the
United States, they saw Donald Trump as a hero.’
Arizona is one of the least regulated states, with no
license required to be a tattoo artist, according to Ben Shaw, of the Alliance
of Professional Tattooists.
While it may be legal, Mr Shaw doesn’t believe this makes it
ethical, WBTV reports.
He said: ‘It can give us professionals a bad reputation. If
you see a 10-year-old child with a professional tattoo and they say they got it
at a tattoo shop, that degrades us as a whole
0 Comments