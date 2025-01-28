Policeman kills US Capitol rioter pardoned by TRUMP

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - A man pardoned by former President Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol assault was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Indiana.
Authorities confirmed that Matthew Huttle, 42, was killed on
Sunday, January 26, after allegedly resisting arrest during the incident.
According to a statement from the Indiana State Police, an
altercation occurred between Huttle and a sheriff’s deputy, leading the officer
to discharge his weapon. Huttle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also
reported that Huttle had a firearm, though further details about the encounter
were not provided.
Huttle had been among approximately 1,500 individuals
charged or convicted for their roles in the Capitol riot and was one of those
pardoned by Trump just hours after he returned to office last week. The
decision to pardon individuals convicted of violently attacking police officers
drew widespread criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans.
Huttle had previously served a six-month prison sentence for
his involvement in the Capitol assault and was released last July. Local media
reported that his uncle, who also participated in the riot, received a 30-month
sentence last year after pleading guilty to assaulting police officers with a
flagpole.
The case has added to the scrutiny surrounding Trump’s
controversial pardon decisions. Another pardon recipient, Daniel Ball of
Florida, was reportedly rearrested last week on a federal gun charge predating
the Capitol attack.
Investigations into Huttle’s death are ongoing, and no
further information about the traffic stop or the circumstances leading to the
shooting has been released.
