Police Service issues an update following the release of abducted Kenyans as they deny culpability.

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that it has begun interrogating Kenyans who were freed by their abductors on Monday.
In a statement, the NPS
Spokesperson Resila Onyango said Benard Kavuli Musyimi had already presented himself
to the police and was assisting the police with investigations into the
abductions.
“Following the recent reported
cases of suspected abductions of persons in the country, the National Police
Service wishes to update the public on four cases reported in December 2024 as
follows:
“Bernard Kavuli Musyimi, who was
reported missing at Ngong’ Police Station, presented himself at Moi’s Bridge
Police Station today and is assisting the investigators with further
information,” read the statement in part.
NPS noted that Billy Wanyiri
Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat, who were reported missing at Embu
Police Station, Kabete Police Station, and Thogoto Police Post respectively,
have reunited with their respective families
“We wish to assure the public that
our officers will reach out to them and their families and give them all the
necessary support as we seek further information to assist ongoing
investigations,” NPS remarked.
The Service also announced that
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating all cases of
missing persons in the country, with most of the cases currently pending before
the court and others under active investigation.
