MATHIRA MP ERIC WAMUMBI says it is GACHAGUA who had abducted the six Kenyans – Reveals where he has been hiding them





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua regarding the ongoing abductions in the country.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Wamumbi, who is a fierce critic of the former DP, stated that he had received intelligence from credible sources that Gachagua was involved in the abductions of young Kenyans to portray President William Ruto’s government in bad light.

Wamumbi urged DCI to conduct a search at Gachagua’s Olive Hotel, claiming the hotel was being used to stage fake abductions to incite unrest.

“I have information that meetings are being held where youths feign abductions and are held incommunicado by the chief architect, Gachagua himself,” he said.

Wamumbi also criticized Gachagua for attacking Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

“Gachagua should stop attacking kanja. He is a professional police officer out to maintain law and order,” said Wamumbi.

At the same time, the MP expressed sympathy for parents dealing with the difficult issue of missing children, as he warned against groups seeking to spread misinformation or incite conflict among Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.